Saturday, Aug 24, 2019
Emiway Bantai to watch, Reese Witherspoon’s book club to tap: Brunch WTF
Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefitsbrunch Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:37 IST
Hindustan Times
Watch
Emiway Bantai’s latest song I Been That featuring Dax is the perfect rap to tap your feet to this weekend.
Tap
A Reese Witherspoon-curated reading list? Yes! @reesesbookclub has some amazing recommendations for your Sunday read.
Follow
I’m just a girl, staring inside my fridge, begging the random ingredients to get together and make something edible.— Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) August 18, 2019
Mom tales and other parenting chuckles to relate to on Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78)
From HT Brunch, August 25, 2019
First Published: Aug 24, 2019 20:32 IST
