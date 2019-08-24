e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Aug 24, 2019

Emiway Bantai to watch, Reese Witherspoon’s book club to tap: Brunch WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:37 IST
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week
         

Watch

Emiway Bantai’s latest song I Been That featuring Dax is the perfect rap to tap your feet to this weekend.

Tap

A Reese Witherspoon-curated reading list? Yes! @reesesbookclub has some amazing recommendations for your Sunday read.

Follow

Mom tales and other parenting chuckles to relate to on Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78)

From HT Brunch, August 25, 2019

Follow @HTBrunch on Twitter

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 20:32 IST

tags
more from brunch
top news
    trending topics
    INX media caseChandrayaan 2Janmashtami 2019India vs West Indies Live ScoreJanmashtami 2019 Shubh MuhuratNirmala Sitharaman
    don't miss