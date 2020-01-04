Fashion edit: 7 stylish ways to wear the hoodie this season

brunch

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 21:37 IST

If there’s one piece of clothing that has got universal acceptance as ‘a singular piece of fashion statement’, its got to be the hoodie. Everyone from six to 60 is seen sporting a hoodie, especially in the current winter chill. “The hoodie dates back to the medieval times when monks attached it to their tunics,” says Harmeet Bajaj, fashion academician & designer. According to Bajaj, ‘hooded sweatshirts’ originated in the 1930s in the US for labourers working in the cold New York warehouses. According to celebrity stlylist Amy Billimoria, it is difficult to think of an item of clothing that has got as much acceptance in all fields as the hoodie has.

The sporty hoodie

Hoodie, Koovs; shorts, Zara; jacket, Diesel; shoes, DC ( Shivamm Paathak )

“This look works best for a person with strong slender arms, someone like Katrina Kaif. Perfect for a casual setting, this look can be easily carried from a gym to the streets and works well as an airport look too,” says fashion designer Kanika Goyal.

Wear this to: “Run a daytime errand or for a chill night with girls,” suggests stylist Devki Bhatt.

Avoid: “If you are petite or have heavier hips,” says Devki. “People with flabby arms should avoid wearing it too,” warns Kanika.

Pair it with: “Your favourite boyfriend jeans. Just tuck it in and style it with the biggest tote bag you own and white sneakers,” says Kanika.

The statement sleeve hoodie

Hoodie and pants, Two Point Two; shoes, Steve Madden ( Shivamm Paathak )

“Oversized sleeves are all the rage. So, these oversized-sleeve hoodies in a lighter fabric not only add drama to your look but they work really well in the summers too,” says designer Nida Mahmood.

Wear this to: “An evening out – depending on the fabric – or to a day lunch,” suggests Nida.

Avoid: “If you have a smaller frame. Taller people can carry it well,” she says.

Pair it with: “Loose pyjamas or even a nice skirt. Smart sneakers, light make-up and a casual hair-do can work well,” says celebrity stylist Amy Billimoria.

The oversized hoodie

Hoodie, Two Point Two; shoes, Steve Madden ( Shivamm Paathak )

“For a fun and comfy airport look, wear the hoodie like an oversized dress with matching sneakers,” suggests Amy Billimoria.

Wear this to: “The airport, while travelling or even for a girls day out,” suggests celebrity stylist Amy Billimoria.

Avoid: “Drowning in the hoodie. Wear a decent size and keep your hair casual,” she says.

Pair it with: “The right kind of shoes. Wear a monochrome hoodie with white sneakers. Also, sneakers with built-in soles look really funky with oversized hoodies,” adds Amy.

The classic hoodie

Hoodie, Koovs; coat, Zara; shoes, Steve Madden ( Shivamm Paathak )

“Considering that it’s winter and evenings are cold, this look definitely works well for layering,” says stylist Devki Bhatt.

Wear this to: “A casual day out for running errands or hanging out with friends,” suggests Devki.

Avoid: “If you are petite as you may

want to avoid a chunky version of this layering!” she says.

Pair it with: “A nice pair of jeans or even pants. Sneakers, sporty flats or booties are your best bet for shoes. Accessories should be minimal,” says Devki.

The fitted hoodie dress

Hoodie, Koovs; jacket,Zara; shoes, DC ( Shivamm Paathak )

“This fitted dress-style hoodie works best for those with a fit body. You can team it up with hot pants too,” says Amy Billimoria.

Wear this to: “A lunch or when you casually step out for shopping or a coffee,” suggests Amy.

Avoid:“If you are a little on the chubby side. Also, pick a good size, neither too oversized, not too clingy,” she says.

Pair it with: “A nice fur jacket and sneakers to dress it up,” suggests Amy.

The coordinated hoodie

Hoodie and pants, Zara ( Shivamm Paathak )

“The coordinated hoodie offers comfort, ease and effortlessness, which can’t always be said of other trends,” feels fashion designer Nida Mahmood.

Wear this to: “A lazy day with friends. It’s a cool stylish silhouette, which is perfect for that and if you want to add a sexy edge to it then simply team it with stilettos or boots,” suggests Nida.

Avoid: “Wearing it to a formal occasion or as evening wear even if matched with a pair of heels!” cautions Nainika Karan.

Pair it with: “A nice bucket bag, a tote or a cross body. Funky sneakers or trainers or even statement biker boots would look good with these outfits,” adds Nainika

Follow @VeenuSingh12 on Twitter

From HT Brunch, January 5, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch