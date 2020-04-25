Men’s style and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: From adolescence to maturity

brunch

Boys get conscious of their look in their early teens. While most feel they should start earlier, you should start considering a regular grooming regime by the time you are about sixteen years old. That way by the time you enter your 20’s you are looking and feeling good!

DecodingThe Lead Look The Model: Pulkit Sharma is one of India’s leading gen next dancers, curator of Dance Wellness and creative director of You Can Dance!.

Hair: Short and buzzed on the sides and longer in the centre and top. We created spikes to give a sharp trendy look.

Ears: A single magnetic rubber and silver stud in the ear.

Brows: Trimmed and cleaned to define the face and give it a more angular look.

Face: Clean shaved, fresh and all natural.

Lips: Buffed and clean. We used beeswax for some gloss and sheen.

The grooming regime for young men

Body

1.Start your day with a shower

Activate your mind and body with a shower within sixty minutes of waking up. Use a mild and natural shower gel for the body and a face wash or natural soap for the face.

*Pick products that have a fresh fragrance like citrus or musk.

2.Maintain good teeth

Maintain good oral hygiene. Brush your teeth after waking up and before going to bed. Use a mouthwash after meals.

*Avoid whitening toothpastes as they can be too harsh for sensitive young skin.

3.Always smell good

After a shower, dry yourself very well, especially the fold areas to ensure no moisture is left behind. Use any trusted deo roll on for the underarms and a deo spray on the other areas.

*Deodorants should be water based and not contain any alcohol.

4.Hands and feet

Cut your nails once every ten days, or more frequently as necessary.

*Use a hand or foot cream if your heels or hands are looking scaly or dry.

5.Stay hydrated

There is nothing better than keeping your body and skin hydrated naturally by drinking about four to five litres of water a day. This will flush out the toxins as well as ensure that your sweat or mouth does not have a stale smell or odour.

*Sugar based and tea / coffee do not substitute the bodies need of water.

Hair

1.Use a shampoo and conditioner on a regular basis.

Use a mild shampoo followed by a conditioner thrice a week, especially after sports, workout or if you are out all day.

*Your shampoo and conditioner must always be from the same brand.

2.Oil your hair

Apply a small amount of any hair oil, once or twice a week. Leave this on overnight and wash off the next morning.

*Excessive oil does not help and should never come on to the skin.

3.Gel and hair products

Use a water-based gel from a reputed brand to style your hair. You may also use a hair wax occasionally for parties and special occasions.

*Never sleep with any hair products as these can block and clog the pores and lead to hair fall.

Suggestd product: Tea tree firm hold gel by Paul Mitchell

4.Nourish your hair

Eat a diet rich in iron and reduce your intake of excessive salt. Lack of Iron and excessive salt can result in poor quality of hair as well as hair fall and premature greying of hair, unless it’s caused by genetic reasons.

*Eat plenty of green leafy vegetables.

5.Eyebrows alter your look

For men, eyebrows aren’t cosmetic but critical. Ensure the centre and sides are always clean and devoid of any excessive growth. Trimming your brows opens up your face, highlights your eyes and can make a round face look both angular and sharp. Too many good reasons, to give this a skip!

*The outer ends should always be higher than the inner ends. This will give your face and jawline a natural lift!

Skin and face

1.Keep acne in check

Avoid eating foods that are fried or excessively oily. Refrain from consuming too much sugar and processed foods as these can also lead to skin breakouts.

*Use a natural face masque once a week for deep pore cleaning.

2.Stay away from fairness creams

Good skin is more important than ‘fair’ skin. Don’t try to change the natural skin tone, instead focus on keeping the skin looking fresh, clean and well groomed.

3.Shave when you need to

The best time to start shaving is when the baby hair on the face starts getting too bushy or prominent. The first shave always feel unusual and getting used to the clean new look can take a few days while mastering a good shave can take months, if not years. Refer to my previous columns on how to get the right shave.

*Always shave after a shower, as the skin is softer and hydrated.

4.Dark marks on the skin

Dark spots and pigmentation issues should be addressed as soon as they appear. Some are caused by over exposure to the sun, in these cases use a sunscreen while others could need medical attention.

*If you want to remove tan marks on the face or hands, simply use the juice of a lemon, leave it on for a few minutes then rinse with water about ten to fifteen minutes later.

5.Use a face wash

Most soaps tend to dry the skin out and deplete the natural moisture levels. A good substitute to soap is a light and gentle natural or organic facewash. Use a facewash twice or thrice a day, especially when you get back from a day out and before you call it a night.

*If your skin is prone to acne, use a formulation for oily skin. If your skin is dry, use one that adds moisture while nourishing and conditioning the skin.

Recommended product: Guarana and coffee energising cleanser for men by The Body Shop

Haircuts

*Cut your hair a minimum of twice a month. Trim the extra growth as and when necessary.

*Do not share combs or brushes with a friend or family member as this can lead to hair related issues and problems.

*Ensure the barber uses a clean razor or fresh blade for your haircut. An experienced stylist normally knows what to do, but it’s perfectly fine to let him know what you are looking for before he puts the scissor over the comb!

Hairstyles

*Your hairstyle reflects who you are or who you aspire to be. Decide on a hairstyle that accentuates your features.

*Keep a track on hairstyling trends, but don’t blindly follow them. Not every style suits every face type. Short to medium length hairstyles are normally ideal for younger men.

*If you have an active or sporty lifestyle, choose a hairstyle that is short and easy to maintain. Nothing better than a hairstyle that is low maintenance and is literally wash and wear!

*For a geeky look, keep the hair at a medium length and use a comb to create a side parting. Experiment with both sides to see which one looks better on you.

*For a slick look, comb the hair backwards with a wet look styling product.

*A trendy look can be achieved by creating spikes or keeping the hair very short on the sides and longer on top.

*Avoid puffs, they look outdated and can make your face look smaller and your height appear shorter!

My Tip: Experiment and change your look every six months. This is the age to try out various looks, until you find the right one for yourself. Having said that, don’t go in for anything too dramatic or drastic!

Tattoos and piercing

Much that this is the age to consider or want a tattoo or piercing, keep in mind that a decision on this, is irreversible and can often last you a lifetime! You may regret this later in life, especially when you step into the real world and start working! Remember, tattoos only look good on firm young skin and don’t look very aesthetic when your skin begins to wrinkle, fold, loosen or sag as you age.

Piercing (a nipple or belly button) can be risky and requires sufficient amount of personal hygiene and after care. Don’t even consider piercing your brows, nose or lips as that cannot be hidden.

If you like the idea of wearing an ear stud, then you may want to consider a clip-on stud, so you don’t have to get your ear lobe punched for life.

My tip: If you do decide to get inked, choose a discreet spot that can be covered or hidden as necessary!

Author Bio: The author is an image, style and grooming consultant and trainer.

From HT Brunch, April 26, 2020

