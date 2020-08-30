e-paper
“My Tinder bio would read try a good boy for a change,” says Shreyas Talpade

The actor tells us the sexiest thing about him and shares his strategy in a crisis

brunch Updated: Aug 30, 2020 06:52 IST
Veenu Singh
Veenu Singh
Hindustan Times
Actor Shreyas Talpade says the sexiest thing about him is his performance, pun intended! Make-up: Swapnil Pathare; Hair: Rohan Chauhan
Actor Shreyas Talpade says the sexiest thing about him is his performance, pun intended! Make-up: Swapnil Pathare; Hair: Rohan Chauhan(Mrunal Kalsekar)
         

If not an actor, what would you have been?

A banker.

All about Shreyas
  • Date of birth: January 27
  • Sun sign: Aquarius
  • Place of birth: Mumbai
  • First break: Iqbal (2005)
  • School/college: Shree Ram Welfare Society’s High School/ Mithibai College, Mumbai
  • High point of your life: Birth of my daughter Aadya

What’s the last thing you googled?

Stanislavski.

Name one classic film you wish you were a part of.

Sholay (1975).

And a celebrity whose closet you’d raid...?

Salman Khan.

What’s the best and the worst thing about Bollywood?

The best thing is that if you are sincere, it’ll always give you another chance. And the worst, it can be manipulative.

What’s the sexiest thing about you?

My performance (pun intended)!

Your bio on Tinder would be...?

Try a good boy, for a change.

And who would you swipe right on Tinder?

Margot Robbie.

What advice you wish someone gave you 15 years ago?

How to market yourself.

The first thing you do in bed in the morning?

You don’t want to know that... trust me.

And the last thing...?

Put my phone on airplane mode.

What’s the one thing no one knows about you?

My future!

Your strategy in a crisis...?

To stay calm. That’s the only way you can find a logical solution quickly.

On my phone
  • The most used app: WhatsApp
  • First app checked in the morning: Ditto
  • Least used app: Twitter
  • Favourite filter on Insta: No filter!
  • Last post on Insta: A photo of my daughter sitting inside the suitcase!

You de-stress with…?

Films, cricket and theatre.

From HT Brunch, August 30, 2020

