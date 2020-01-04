Personal Agenda with Heena Sidhu: “One myth about shooters is that we don’t need to go to the gym and that it’s an easy sport”

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 22:26 IST

If not a shooter, what would you have been?

An interior designer.

What’s the last thing you googled?

Special drinking bowls – that help dogs drink water without making a mess!

One myth about Indian shooters that you’d like to bust…?

That shooters don’t need to exercise or go to the gym and that it’s an easy sport.

Who has been your biggest inspiration?

Earlier it was my father and now it’s my husband Ronak Pandit, who is also a shooter and my coach too!

If you woke up as a man one day, what would you do?

I actually hope that this comes true. I love solo travel and want to visit the interiors of the country without any fear. As a man I may be able to do that at any time without any fear about my security.

A sports-inspired movie you enjoyed watching...?

Dangal (2016).

Heena in a nutshell Date of birth: August 29

Sun sign: Virgo

Place of birth: Ludhiana

School/college:Yadavindra Public School/Gian Sagar Dental College, Patiala

High point of your life: In 2013, when I became the first Indian pistol shooter to win a gold medal in the ISSF World Cup finals

What’s the theme song of your life?

Waka Waka by Shakira. Some of its lyrics resonate well with my life.

Define modern love.

It’s all about instant gratification. WhatsApp rules over all emotions now.

And the best way to handle trolls is…?

Ignore them. People are just looking at ways to find fault.

An actor you are crushing on right now?

Ranveer Singh!

The best thing about marriage is…?

You have a partner for life with whom you are building a life together. It’s a very calming experience.

When you are not shooting or practising, you are…?

Training my pup or doing something related to interior designing. I also love reading and travelling.

On my phone The first app I check: Kite (an app for investing in shares)

On speed dial: My husband, maid and driver

Most used app: Inshorts

Last post on Insta: A Christmas post

Most re-watched on YouTube: The videos of Chaser, one of the most intelligent dogs and how to make the best tiramisu!

So, what’s your favourite travel destination?

Tiger park.

Finally, what’s your advice to people with mental health problems?

When things that made you happy no longer give you joy, seek professional advice.

From HT Brunch, January 5, 2020

