e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / Brunch / Personal Agenda with Heena Sidhu: “One myth about shooters is that we don’t need to go to the gym and that it’s an easy sport”

Personal Agenda with Heena Sidhu: “One myth about shooters is that we don’t need to go to the gym and that it’s an easy sport”

The sport shooter aims point blank and talks about love, inspirations, and also crushing on Ranveer Singh!

brunch Updated: Jan 04, 2020 22:26 IST
Veenu Singh
Veenu Singh
Hindustan Times
According to Heena Sidhu modern love is all about instant gratification
According to Heena Sidhu modern love is all about instant gratification(Rajesh kashyap)
         

If not a shooter, what would you have been?

An interior designer.

What’s the last thing you googled?

Special drinking bowls – that help dogs drink water without making a mess!

One myth about Indian shooters that you’d like to bust…?

That shooters don’t need to exercise or go to the gym and that it’s an easy sport.

Who has been your biggest inspiration?

Earlier it was my father and now it’s my husband Ronak Pandit, who is also a shooter and my coach too!

If you woke up as a man one day, what would you do?

I actually hope that this comes true. I love solo travel and want to visit the interiors of the country without any fear. As a man I may be able to do that at any time without any fear about my security.

A sports-inspired movie you enjoyed watching...?

Dangal (2016).

Heena in a nutshell
  • Date of birth: August 29
  • Sun sign: Virgo
  • Place of birth: Ludhiana
  • School/college:Yadavindra Public School/Gian Sagar Dental College, Patiala
  • High point of your life: In 2013, when I became the first Indian pistol shooter to win a gold medal in the ISSF World Cup finals

What’s the theme song of your life?

Waka Waka by Shakira. Some of its lyrics resonate well with my life.

Define modern love.

It’s all about instant gratification. WhatsApp rules over all emotions now.

And the best way to handle trolls is…?

Ignore them. People are just looking at ways to find fault.

An actor you are crushing on right now?

Ranveer Singh!

The best thing about marriage is…?

You have a partner for life with whom you are building a life together. It’s a very calming experience.

When you are not shooting or practising, you are…?

Training my pup or doing something related to interior designing. I also love reading and travelling.

On my phone
  • The first app I check: Kite (an app for investing in shares)
  • On speed dial: My husband, maid and driver
  • Most used app: Inshorts
  • Last post on Insta: A Christmas post
  • Most re-watched on YouTube: The videos of Chaser, one of the most intelligent dogs and how to make the best tiramisu!

So, what’s your favourite travel destination?

Tiger park.

Finally, what’s your advice to people with mental health problems?

When things that made you happy no longer give you joy, seek professional advice.

Follow @VeenuSingh12 on Twitter

From HT Brunch, January 5, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags
top news
‘Why sympathy for miscreants?’: Adityanath on Priyanka Gandhi’s UP visit
‘Why sympathy for miscreants?’: Adityanath on Priyanka Gandhi’s UP visit
‘Govt should press for arrest’: Sonia Gandhi on Pak gurdwara attack case
‘Govt should press for arrest’: Sonia Gandhi on Pak gurdwara attack case
‘Try speaking 10 lines’: BJP’s Nadda throws CAA challenge to Rahul Gandhi
‘Try speaking 10 lines’: BJP’s Nadda throws CAA challenge to Rahul Gandhi
Will make Delhi roads like that of London, Tokyo if re-elected: Arvind Kejriwal
Will make Delhi roads like that of London, Tokyo if re-elected: Arvind Kejriwal
Malinga explains why Bumrah could ‘struggle’ after return from injury
Malinga explains why Bumrah could ‘struggle’ after return from injury
Passengers allegedly manhandle AI crew, threaten to break cockpit door
Passengers allegedly manhandle AI crew, threaten to break cockpit door
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
‘No point blaming others’: Sachin Pilot on infant’s deaths in Kota
‘No point blaming others’: Sachin Pilot on infant’s deaths in Kota
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

top brunch news