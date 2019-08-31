Personal Agenda with Milind Soman: “The funniest thing people assume about me is that I diet”

brunch

About Milind Date of birth: November 4

Sunsign: Scorpio

Place of birth: Glasgow

First break: Swimming in the competitive lane

School/College: Dr. Antonio da Silva High School/ MH Saboo Siddik Institute, Mumbai

A lie you tell quite often…?

“So pleased to see you.”

A book that left a lasting impact on you…?

Of Human Bondage by William Somerset Maugham.

How would you define your personal style?

Comfortable hobo.

Define a ‘perfect’ day for you.

Running from one city to another.

A mistake in your life you’d happily make again...?

Anything to see her (my wife Ankita) smile.

According to you, who is the original supermodel?

Naomi Campbell.

If you had to fit a workout in 15 minutes, what would you do?

Progressions of strength-building yoga poses and some clapping push-ups.

What’s the worst wellness mistake that people make?

Taking a break from good habits.

What’s the funniest thing people assume about you?

That I diet.

What’s your advice to aspiring models?

Be professional.

What’s the most romantic thing you’ve done for a woman?

I set up Ankita’s new apartment in Delhi with her favourite things, while she was away for a few days,as a surprise.

And the most romantic thing someone has done for you…?

Ankita travelled all the way to Florida to surprise me on Valentine’s day in 2017.

On Milind’s Phone Last post on instagram: A video of me at a trek for Friday motivation

The most famous person you’ve texted:Naomi Campbell

Weirdest emoji someone has sent: Brinjal

First app you check in the morning: WhatsApp

On your speed dial: My wife, mother and driver

Tell us your pet peeve.

Unreliability.

One personality trait of yours that has gotten you into trouble...?

I can get angry very quickly.

The best relationship advice you’ve ever received…?

Do more for your partner.

