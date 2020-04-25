e-paper
Home / Brunch / Rude films by Vir Sanghvi: Bachchan- A life in chapters

Rude films by Vir Sanghvi: Bachchan- A life in chapters

One reason why Amitabh Bachchan’s popularity has lasted for nearly 50 years is because there have been many Bachchans through the years

brunch Updated: Apr 25, 2020 21:29 IST
Vir Sanghvi
Vir Sanghvi
Hindustan Times
Amitabh Bachchan has lived his life in phases. Once a phase ends, he moves on.
Amitabh Bachchan has lived his life in phases. Once a phase ends, he moves on.
         

I wrote, two weeks ago, about my adventures as a young journo in the Mumbai film industry in the late 70s and early 80s. My intention in writing about movies was purely practical: with all restaurants shut, it seemed like an odd time to be writing about food.

I was surprised and a little overwhelmed by the response to the column. Obviously, nostalgia is still exactly what it used to be!

In particular, I was intrigued that so many of the responses were about Amitabh Bachchan who only made an appearance towards the end of the piece when I wrote about shadowing him for 10 days for an India Today cover story.

My memories dated back to 1980 and if you had told me (or Amitabh himself, for that matter) then that 40 years later people would still be obsessed with him, it would only have elicited disbelief.

top brunch news