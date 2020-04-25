Rude films by Vir Sanghvi: Bachchan- A life in chapters

brunch

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 21:29 IST

I wrote, two weeks ago, about my adventures as a young journo in the Mumbai film industry in the late 70s and early 80s. My intention in writing about movies was purely practical: with all restaurants shut, it seemed like an odd time to be writing about food.

I was surprised and a little overwhelmed by the response to the column. Obviously, nostalgia is still exactly what it used to be!

In particular, I was intrigued that so many of the responses were about Amitabh Bachchan who only made an appearance towards the end of the piece when I wrote about shadowing him for 10 days for an India Today cover story.

My memories dated back to 1980 and if you had told me (or Amitabh himself, for that matter) then that 40 years later people would still be obsessed with him, it would only have elicited disbelief.