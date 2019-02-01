‘Just a trailer’, says PM Narendra Modi after interim budget’s poll push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while hailing Budget 2019, presented by finance minister Piyush Goel in Lok Sabha on Friday, showered praise on the taxpayers for their ‘generosity and honesty’.

He added that this interim budget was just a trailer which, after elections, will take India on the path to development. This was the Modi government’s last budget as general election are due in April-May this year.

“From middle class to labourers, from farmers’ growth to the development of businessmen, from manufacturing to MSME sector, from growth of the economy to development of New India, everyone has been taken care of in this interim budget,” PM Modi said.

Attributing the country’s development to the taxpayers, the PM said: “It’s generosity and honesty of middle class and upper middle class which provides tax to the nation through which schemes are formulated and there is welfare of poor.”

The Prime Minister said that there was always the demand to exempt those, with annual income up to Rs 5 Lakh, from taxation. “Our government has fulfilled this,” he said.

“This budget will empower the poor, strengthen the farmers, honour the labourer, will help realise the dreams of the middle class, will praise the honest tax payers, will boost trade, will help speed up the infrastructural development of the country, and will boost confidence in the economy. This budget will help energise the 130 crore citizens in achieving new India’s dreams,” Modi said.