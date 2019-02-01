Budget 2019 highlights: To anonymise Income Tax process, all scrutiny will go electronic, says FM

Finance minister Piyush Goyal has started presented the interim budget of the Narendra Modi government on Friday. The budget is expected to focus on agriculture, small and medium industries, and health sectors.

*GST on homebuyers must come down. Government has set up a Group of Ministers to bring down this burden. Government will act on the proposals they submit.

* Within two years all scrutiny of tax returns will be done electronically, without any interface between the officer and the taxpayer. Computer will anonymise the link.

* For securing our borders and maintaining preparedness, Defence Budget crosses Rs 3 lakh crore mark in FY20.

*We have already disbursed Rs 35,000 crore for our soldiers under ‘One Rank One Pension’, substantial hike in military service pay has been announced, minister says.

* Minister announces a pension scheme called Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan, to provide assured monthly pension of 3000 rupees per month, with the contribution of 100 rupees per month, for workers in unorganized sector after 60 years of age.

*Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees, says minister Piyush Goyal.

*In sops for the Indian film industry, Finance minister proposes single window clearance for ease of shooting films. A facility so far available only to foreign film makers. anti-camcording provision to also to be introduced to Cinematography Act to fight piracy.

*Government plans one lakh digital villages, says Finance Minister Piyush Goyal.

* Instead of rescheduling of crop loans, the farmers severely affected by natural calamities will get 2% interest subvention and additional 3% interest subvention upon timely repayment.

*On schemes for farmers, Minister says , “to provide assured income support for small and marginal farmers, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme has been approved. This initiative will benefit 12 crore small and marginal farmers, at an estimated cost of Rs. 75,000 crore.

*75% of woman beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, 26 weeks of maternity leave and the Pradhan Mantri Matritva Yojana, are all empowering women in the country.

*Finance minister Piyush Goyal e minister Piyush Goyal says, “we are the fastest growing major economy in the world. From 11th largest economy in 2013 we are now the 6th largest largest economy in the world.”

*Fiscal deficit has been brought down, There’s a massive surge in foreign direct investment, minister says .

*For the welfare of farmers and for doubling their income, historic decision was taken to increase MSP by 1.5 times the production cost for all 22 crops, the minister says.

