Interim budget 2019 LIVE updates: Piyush Goyal arrives at Finance Ministry

Finance minister Piyush Goyal will present the sixth and hence, the interim budget of the Narendra Modi government on Friday. The interim budget is widely expected to focus on giving big push to investment in agriculture, small and medium industries, and health sectors.

Income tax concessions for individuals and lowering of peak tax rate for the corporates may also be part of a possible populist interim budget that Goyal will present on Friday as the Modi government makes a last-ditch attempt to woo voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

9:08 am IST Know your budget: Terms to know about B-Day The Budget is the most comprehensive report of the government's finances in which revenues from all sources and outlays for all activities are consolidated. It also contains estimates of the government's accounts for the next fiscal year.





9:02 am IST Change in date, time of Budget presentation: All you need to know The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government will present its last budget in February before the general election to be held in March-April this year. Union minister Piyush Goyal, who has been temporarily been given the charge of the finance ministry with Arun Jaitley in the US for medical treatment, will present the Bharatiya Janata Party government's fifth budget before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.





8: 55 am IST Union Cabinet to meet ahead of Budget presentation The Union Cabinet will be meeting ahead of the Budget 2019 presentation in the Parliament today, reports news agency ANI.





8: 51 am IST Piyush Goyal arrives at Ministry of Finance Delhi: Piyush Goyal arrives at the Ministry of Finance. He will present interim Budget 2019-20 in the Parliament today. #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/fHQMwkSXc1 — ANI (@ANI) 1 February 2019





8:47 am IST Govt may have to race against time to push key bills The budget session will have just 10 working days, and the government may have to race against time to push key bills. In the Rajya Sabha, the National Democratic Alliance government has failed to pass key bills, including the Triple Talaq bill and the Citizenship Amendment Bill.





8:40 am IST Centre likely to present vote-on-account The Centre is likely to present a vote-on-account with an interim budget. A vote-on-account for essential government spending for a limited period is taken in an election year and a full-fledged budget is presented by the new government. If the budget date falls few months ahead of polls, then an Interim Budget is presented.





8:35 am IST Piyush Goyal to present budget Union minister Piyush Goyal, who has been temporarily been given the charge of the finance ministry with Arun Jaitley in the US for medical treatment, will present the Bharatiya Janata Party government’s fifth budget before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.



