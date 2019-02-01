Budget 2019: Here’s how much income tax you will pay after new slabs

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in his Budget 2019, that comes months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, proposed mega tax relief measures for the middle class.

In a big news for taxpayers, Goyal proposed that individual taxpayers having annual income up to Rs 5 lakh will get full tax rebate. Also, taxpayers with gross income up to Rs 6.5 lakh will be exempt from tax if they make investments in provident funds and prescribed equities.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 13:23 IST