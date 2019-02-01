Budget 2019: Interim Budget marks a high point, says Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley praised the interim Budget presented by Piyush Goyal on Friday and said the economic reforms by the Narendra Modi government has “unshackled the Indian economy.”

“The Interim Budget presented by Shri Piyush Goyal today marks a high point in the policy directions that the Government headed by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given to this nation,” Arun Jaitley tweeted.

“The economic reforms undertaken by the NDA Government have unshackled Indian economy, unleashed its potential and made us a global leader in growth,” Arun Jaitley.

He also said that India will become a five billion dollar economy by the middle of the next decade and thereafter “target doubling that size of the economy.”

“My compliments to Shri Piyush Goyal for delivering an excellent Budget. The Budget furthers the agenda of the Government headed by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to comprehensively address the challenges of the economy. @PiyushGoyal,” he tweeted.

Goyal was given charge of the finance ministry last week after Arun Jaitley went to the US for medical treatment a fortnight ago.

