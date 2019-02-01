 Interim budget: FM announces mega pension scheme for unorganised sector
union budget Updated: Feb 01, 2019 12:11 IST
New Delhi
Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal arrives at North Block to present the Union Budget at the Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday.(PTI)

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that high growth has led to improvement of employment opportunities in the country.

He announced increasing gratuity limit from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 30 lakh . He also proposed a pension scheme of Rs 3000 for workers with the contribution of 100 rupees per month after they achieve the age of 60 years.

While presenting the Interim Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Goyal said the scheme will benefit 10 crore workers and might become the world’s biggest pension scheme for the unorganised sector in the next five years..

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 11:50 IST

