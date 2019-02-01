Budget 2019: How your taxes and investments could be affected by the budget

Budget 2019, the last for the NDA government, will be announced soon. Though no big ticket announcements are expected experts are divided on whether sops will be given since it’s an election year.

Will the government stick to the norm of presenting an interim budget in an elelction year or will they make big ticket announcements? We’ll have to wait and watch .

(Read: Live updates on Budget 2019)

From a personal finance standpoint, tax relief is a major hope from the budget. But some analysts feel is better to not set the hopes too high.

READ: Modi govt plans to raise rural spending by 16% in budget , say reports

Housing is another area that is expected to see some announcements. In an effort to achieve the target of ‘Housing for all by 2022’ the budget may introduce or increase some benefit for home buyers.

Reports have also suggetsed the budget may introduce debt-oriented new schemes that will offer tax deduction to investors. Click here for details on what experts have to say.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 09:40 IST