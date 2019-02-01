 Mint Round Table: What economists expect from today’s budget
Mint Round Table: What economists expect from today's budget

Finance minister Piyush Goyal will soon present the Narendra Modi government’s election-year budget that is expected to provide some relief to farmers and the middle class, apart from boosting the job sector.

Finance minister Piyush Goyal arrives in Parliament to present the budget.(Mohd Zakir/HT Photo)

Finance minister Piyush Goyal will soon present the Narendra Modi government’s election-year budget that is expected to provide some relief to farmers and the middle class, apart from boosting the job sector.

Mint spoke to economists about their expectation from the budget.

Arvind Virmani, former chief economic advisor, said, “There are two aspects of the budget, one is the finance minister’s speech and the other is actual numbers of budget allocation.”

Indira Rajaraman, economist and former finance commission member, said, “Even if govt gets tax proposals passed, it will be a statement of intent.”

