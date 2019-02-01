The minds that shaped the interim budget 2019

As the government prepares to present Budget 2019, here’s a look at the key minds behind the gigantic exercise that fixes India’s revenue and expenditure for a fiscal year.

The exercise to prepare the Union Budget kicks off in August-September with an annual circular issued by the budget division.

The circular to all Union Government ministries and departments contains guidelines on how to prepare budget estimates, the ministries and departments prepare and present their estimates for budget allocation after discussing their respective plan schemes with the Central Planning Commission. The Planning Commission depends on the finance ministry to first arrive at the size of the gross budgetary support.

Once all recommendations are in key officials in the finance ministry get down to business.

Here are the key officials who fitted the nuts and bolts of the interim budget that Union finance minister Piyush Goyal presents in Parliament today:

Finance secretary Ajay Narayan Jha is the senior most in the finance ministry, who also holds charge of the department of expenditure. Jha has more than 36 years experience in administration, including in constitutional bodies like the Election Commission of India. (Click here for details)

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 10:05 IST