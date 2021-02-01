IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Budget / Union Budget 2021: Ujjwala scheme to be extended to 1 crore more beneficiaries, announces finance minister Sitharaman
budget

Union Budget 2021: Ujjwala scheme to be extended to 1 crore more beneficiaries, announces finance minister Sitharaman

Sitharaman also said the city gas distribution network of providing CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households will be expanded to 100 more districts.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:40 PM IST
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(PTI Photo)

The government on Monday announced the extension of benefits of the Ujjwala scheme, free cooking gas LPG scheme, to an additional 1 crore people. The announcement was made as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Union budget for the 2021-22 year.

Sitharaman also said the city gas distribution network of providing CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households will be expanded to 100 more districts. She also announced a transport system operator (TSO) for regulating common carrier capacity in gas pipelines to boost gas-based economy.

Also Read | FM Sitharaman provides 35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines in Budget 2021-22

Presenting the budget at the Parliament, Sitharaman said fuel supplies were kept running without interruption during the lockdown which was imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The finance minister also announced a scheme for setting up mega textile parks in the country, as part of the Centre's efforts to position India as a fully integrated, globally competitive manufacturing and exporting hub for the sector. She informed that 7 mega textile parks will be launched in three years as part of the scheme.

It will have integrated facilities and quick turnaround time for minimizing transportation losses, eyeing big-ticket investments in the sector.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
budget 2021-22

Related Stories

budget

Budget Live: Tharoor slams Budget; 'Manifesto for poll states,' says Sena leader

UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:49 PM IST
budget

Budget 2021 highlights: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents budget

UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:31 PM IST
budget

Union Budget 2021: What were the deviations from traditions

PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:36 PM IST
budget

Union Budget 2021: List of schemes launched by the finance minister

UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:33 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP