Union Budget 2021: Ujjwala scheme to be extended to 1 crore more beneficiaries, announces finance minister Sitharaman

The government on Monday announced the extension of benefits of the Ujjwala scheme, free cooking gas LPG scheme, to an additional 1 crore people. The announcement was made as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Union budget for the 2021-22 year.

Sitharaman also said the city gas distribution network of providing CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households will be expanded to 100 more districts. She also announced a transport system operator (TSO) for regulating common carrier capacity in gas pipelines to boost gas-based economy.

Also Read | FM Sitharaman provides ₹35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines in Budget 2021-22

Presenting the budget at the Parliament, Sitharaman said fuel supplies were kept running without interruption during the lockdown which was imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The finance minister also announced a scheme for setting up mega textile parks in the country, as part of the Centre's efforts to position India as a fully integrated, globally competitive manufacturing and exporting hub for the sector. She informed that 7 mega textile parks will be launched in three years as part of the scheme.

It will have integrated facilities and quick turnaround time for minimizing transportation losses, eyeing big-ticket investments in the sector.