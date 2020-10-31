e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / AAI hands over Mangaluru airport to Adani group on lease for 50 years

AAI hands over Mangaluru airport to Adani group on lease for 50 years

The AAI had signed concession agreements with the Adani group on February 14 for operations, management, and development of the Mangaluru, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad airports

business Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 20:45 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Mangaluru
The central government in February 2019 had privatised six major airports of the country -- Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati
The central government in February 2019 had privatised six major airports of the country -- Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati(HT Photo)
         

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Friday midnight handed over the Mangaluru airport to the Adani group on lease for a period of 50 years, according to an official statement.

The central government in February 2019 had privatised six major airports of the country -- Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati. After a competitive bidding process, the Adani group won the rights to run all of them.

“In accordance to concession agreement executed on February 14, 2020, AAI handed over handling of Mangaluru @aaimlrairport to @AdaniOnline on lease for 50 yrs. Exchange of symbolic key held at midnight 00:00 hrs on October 30, 2020,” the AAI said on Twitter on Saturday.

The AAI had signed concession agreements with the Adani group on February 14 for operations, management, and development of the Mangaluru, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad airports.

On October 22, the AAI had said in a press release that the Adani group would be taking over the airports at Mangaluru, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad by October 31, November 2 and November 11, respectively.

The concession agreements for the other three airports -- Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram -- were signed between both the parties in September.

tags
top news
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
IPL 2020, Live Updates: Saha, Warner begin SRH’s 121-run chase
IPL 2020, Live Updates: Saha, Warner begin SRH’s 121-run chase
‘Will be difficult for them to save face,’ Rajnath attacks Cong over LAC
‘Will be difficult for them to save face,’ Rajnath attacks Cong over LAC
LIVE: ‘NDA moving towards historic victory in Bihar,’ says JP Nadda
LIVE: ‘NDA moving towards historic victory in Bihar,’ says JP Nadda
England set to join EU nations in Lockdown 2
England set to join EU nations in Lockdown 2
Raveena Tandon files FIR over fake Twitter account in her name
Raveena Tandon files FIR over fake Twitter account in her name
Watch: Stage collapses, Pappu Yadav injured at Bihar election rally
Watch: Stage collapses, Pappu Yadav injured at Bihar election rally
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In