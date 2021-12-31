Are banks closed on January 1? Check bank holiday list of January 2021

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 14:52 IST

Banks in India will remain closed for at least 15 days in January 2021, including four Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays. However, January 1 is not a national bank holiday. Though the year is beginning with a long weekend with January 1 on Friday, followed by the weekend, banks will remain operational in most of the cities. January 1 is a bank holiday only in some cities.

Banks in Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Shillong will remain closed on January 1. In other cities, it is not a holiday.

January 2 is also a holiday for banks only in Aizawl.

List of other holidays and where applicable

January 12 (Tuesday): Birthday of Swami Vivekananda. Only in Kolkata

January 14 ( Thursday): Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti. Only in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Hyderabad.

January 15 (Friday) : Thiruvalluvar Day/Magh Bihu and Tusu Puja. Only in Chennai, Guwahati.

January 16 (Saturday): Uzhavar Thirunal. Only in Chennai.

January 20 (Wednesday): Guru Govind Singh Ji Birthday. Only in Chandigarh.

January 23 (Saturday): Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Banks will remain closed everywhere as it is the fourth Saturday, while January 23 is a bank holiday only in Agartala ad Kolkata

January 25 ( Monday): Imoinu Iratpa. Only in Imphal

January 26 (Tuesday): Republic Day/Gaan-Ngai. All banks to remain closed.