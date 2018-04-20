BRICS strategist Jim O’Neill to take over as Chathan House chief

Jim O’Neill, the former Goldman Sachs chief economist who coined the term “BRICS,” will become chair of the Chatham House think tank, adding another role to an already extensive résumé.

O’Neill, 61, will replace Stuart Popham after the annual general meeting in July 2018, the institute said in a statement on Thursday. He’s best known for his 2001 creation of the BRIC investing strategy, which singled out Brazil, Russia, India and China as a group of increasingly influential emerging markets.

Announcing the appointment, Chatham House director Robin Niblett described him as “one of the world’s most perceptive analysts and thinkers about the global economy.”

“Many of the structures and principles that have supported global growth and buttressed peace are under threat,” Niblet said. “We are fortunate that an individual of Jim’s caliber will help guide the institute during this period of profound change.”

In addition to Goldman, where he was chairman of its asset management division from 2010 to 2013, O’Neill was previously commercial secretary to the UK Treasury and chair of the City Growth Commission, set up to advise on devolution of power to cities.

A member of the House of Lords -- the upper house of Parliament -- with the title Lord O’Neill of Gatley, he’s also an honorary professor of economics at Manchester University. He was raised near the city in northern England and is a lifelong fan of Manchester United.