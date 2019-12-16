e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / Business News / CAA Protests: CBDT extends last date for filing advance tax payment for northeastern states

CAA Protests: CBDT extends last date for filing advance tax payment for northeastern states

Considering the large-scale disruption of internet services in the northeastern states -- Assam, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram -- the Central Board of Direct Taxes has decided to extend the last date for filing advance tax payment, an official statement said.

business Updated: Dec 16, 2019 18:55 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Protestors walk past a cement mixer lies toppled during Wednesday's protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB.
Protestors walk past a cement mixer lies toppled during Wednesday's protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB. (AP)
         

In view of the ongoing protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the finance ministry on Monday said the CBDT has extended the last date for filing advance income tax return by a fortnight to December 31 for northeastern states.

Considering the large-scale disruption of internet services in the northeastern states -- Assam, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram -- the Central Board of Direct Taxes has decided to extend the last date for filing advance tax payment, an official statement said.

The last date for filing third instalment of advance tax was December 15.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes has decided to extend the last date for payment of December instalment of advance tax for 2019-20, from December 15 to December 31 in case of all the assessees, corporate and other than corporates of these states, it said.

tags
top news
Citizenship law protesters barge into UP police station, set it on fire
Citizenship law protesters barge into UP police station, set it on fire
‘This is tyranny’: Priyanka Gandhi condemns police crackdown on Jamia students
‘This is tyranny’: Priyanka Gandhi condemns police crackdown on Jamia students
In court order that convicted Kuldeep Sengar, judge doesn’t spare CBI either
In court order that convicted Kuldeep Sengar, judge doesn’t spare CBI either
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
‘Deeply distressing’: PM Modi on violent protests over citizenship law
‘Deeply distressing’: PM Modi on violent protests over citizenship law
BMW finally says yes to Android Auto, will add it to its product lineup in 2020
BMW finally says yes to Android Auto, will add it to its product lineup in 2020
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
‘Jamia students don’t have to worry, don’t believe in rumours’: Delhi Police
‘Jamia students don’t have to worry, don’t believe in rumours’: Delhi Police
trending topics
WhatsAppHTLS 2019Windows 10OSSSC admit cardDMRC recruitment 2019CAA ProtestIPL auction 2020Payal RohatgiICC T20I RankingsRealme Buds Air

don't miss

latest news

india news

Business News