CAA Protests: CBDT extends last date for filing advance tax payment for northeastern states

business

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 18:55 IST

In view of the ongoing protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the finance ministry on Monday said the CBDT has extended the last date for filing advance income tax return by a fortnight to December 31 for northeastern states.

Considering the large-scale disruption of internet services in the northeastern states -- Assam, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram -- the Central Board of Direct Taxes has decided to extend the last date for filing advance tax payment, an official statement said.

The last date for filing third instalment of advance tax was December 15.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes has decided to extend the last date for payment of December instalment of advance tax for 2019-20, from December 15 to December 31 in case of all the assessees, corporate and other than corporates of these states, it said.