Donald Trump says US to hit $300 billion worth of Chinese goods with 10% tariff

Putting a small additional Tariff of 10% on the remaining 300 Billion Dollars of goods and products coming from China into our Country, Trump tweeted

business Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:13 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Washington
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump (REUTERS FILE)

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would impose an additional 10% tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports starting Sept. 1, as talks aimed to ease tensions between the world’s two largest economies continue.

“Trade talks are continuing, and during the talks the US will start, on September 1st, putting a small additional Tariff of 10% on the remaining 300 Billion Dollars of goods and products coming from China into our Country. This does not include the 250 Billion Dollars already Tariffed at 25%,” Trump tweeted.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 23:12 IST

