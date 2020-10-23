e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / EPFO is in ‘worrying state’, CPI MP Viswam writes to labour minister

EPFO is in ‘worrying state’, CPI MP Viswam writes to labour minister

In his letter to MoS (Labour) Santosh Gangwar, Viswam urged the minister to raise minimum pension, computation cap on pension

business Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 14:41 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) (HT Photo)
Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) (HT Photo)
         

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam wrote to Minister of State for labour and employment, Santosh Gangwar, bringing to minister’s attention ‘the worrying state of affairs in the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).’

In his letter, Viswam pointed out to Gangwar two primary issues of ‘immediate’ concern: a cap on the computation of pension and raising of monthly minimum pension. The issues, he wrote, were adversely affecting the lives of millions of workers in the country.

“The central government contributes 1.16% of EPF subscribers’ monthly salary towards their Employee Pension Scheme (EPS) account, but the salary base for computation is capped at Rs 15,000 per month, so that the monthly contribution doesn’t exceed Rs 174 per month,” Biswam wrote in his letter.

The Rs 15,000 capping, Biswam said, ‘defied logic’ when the 7th Pay Commission recommended Rs 18,000 per month, as of January 1, 2016, as the minimum salary.

He further pointed out that an expert committee appointed by EPFO had recommended raising the minimum monthly pension to Rs 2,000 while the Labour Standing Committee’s recommendation in this regard was Rs 3,000.

However, Biswam lamented, till date the government had not taken action as per any of these recommendations.

He further called the provident fund a ‘vital component’ of workers’ wages during their employment. Mentioning how EPFO has been brought under the Social Security Code in the new labour laws, Biswam called on the government to raise both the computation cap and minimum pension and prove it is indeed ‘pro-workers.’

Concluding his letter, Biswam wrote that a positive response from Gangwar will bring immense relief to millions of workers.

tags
top news
Bihar deserves more, you have to choose, says PM Modi at Bhagalpur rally
Bihar deserves more, you have to choose, says PM Modi at Bhagalpur rally
LIVE: Bihar has decided to make NDA victorious again, says PM Modi in Bhagalpur
LIVE: Bihar has decided to make NDA victorious again, says PM Modi in Bhagalpur
On quiet visit to Mumbai, NCB boss preps for crackdown in Bollywood drugs case
On quiet visit to Mumbai, NCB boss preps for crackdown in Bollywood drugs case
India’s first Covid-19 vaccine will be at least 60% effective: Bharat Biotech
India’s first Covid-19 vaccine will be at least 60% effective: Bharat Biotech
Kapil Dev hospitalised in Delhi due to a heart related issue: Reports
Kapil Dev hospitalised in Delhi due to a heart related issue: Reports
Modi ji, don’t lie to Biharis, says Rahul, blames PM for migrant crisis
Modi ji, don’t lie to Biharis, says Rahul, blames PM for migrant crisis
Is this not insult to Bihar? PM Modi on Opposition’s Article 370 promise
Is this not insult to Bihar? PM Modi on Opposition’s Article 370 promise
US Final Presidential Debate: When Donald Trump called India filthy
US Final Presidential Debate: When Donald Trump called India filthy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In