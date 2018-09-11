Fuel prices increase again, petrol above Rs 80 in Delhi, rates touch a new high in Mumbai

A day after Opposition-led Bharat Bandh, fuel prices continued to rise on Tuesday with petrol being sold at Rs 80.87 and diesel at Rs 72.97 per litre in the national capital.

Petrol and diesel prices saw a hike of 14 paise per litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates touched a new high of Rs 88.26 and Rs 77.47 per litre respectively.

The Congress party, along with other Opposition parties, had called a nationwide strike across the country on Monday to protest against fuel price hike and the falling value of the rupee against US dollar.

As many as 21 opposition parties, both regional and national, extended their support to the countrywide strike held on Monday.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 09:55 IST