e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Germany laments ‘painful cuts’ for fishing sector in Brexit deal

Germany laments ‘painful cuts’ for fishing sector in Brexit deal

Fishing was one of the most contentious issues in the Brexit talks that concluded Thursday, and the agreement means the EU’s share of the catch in UK waters will fall by 25% over a period of five-and-a-half years. During that time reciprocal access rights remain unchanged.

business Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 17:50 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
German Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner warned of “painful cuts” for the European Union’s fishing industry due to the trade deal the bloc has reached with the United Kingdom
German Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner warned of “painful cuts” for the European Union’s fishing industry due to the trade deal the bloc has reached with the United Kingdom(REUTERS)
         

German Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner warned of “painful cuts” for the European Union’s (EU) fishing industry due to the trade deal the bloc has reached with the United Kingdom.

Fishing was one of the most contentious issues in the Brexit talks that concluded Thursday, and the agreement means the EU’s share of the catch in UK waters will fall by 25% over a period of five-and-a-half years. During that time reciprocal access rights remain unchanged.

Kloeckner, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, said she would have liked the cuts to be “significantly lower” while pledging support for the sector.

“It is all the more important that the agreement provides for a transitional period, with defined quota regulations and guaranteed access to fishing grounds,” Kloeckner said in an emailed statement.

“This gives at least a certain degree of planning security,” she added. “But it is also clear that we must support the fishermen and give them a hand in this difficult situation. Looking to 2026, it will be important to find a long-term solution.”

French Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune said Friday the fishing accord is “a difficult effort, but acceptable and doable,” while maintaining that the EU must not go beyond the agreed 25%.

“We have ways of applying pressure to ensure -- I hope, and we’ll fight for it -- that access will be maintained,” Beaune said on Europe1 radio. France will support the fishing sector with several tens of millions of euros as long as necessary, he added.

tags
top news
LIVE: RLP quits NDA over farm bills, says party chief Hanuman Beniwal
LIVE: RLP quits NDA over farm bills, says party chief Hanuman Beniwal
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs to move high court against jail dept
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs to move high court against jail dept
Prez Xi sending team to stop the Nepal party split. It’s a last-ditch effort
Prez Xi sending team to stop the Nepal party split. It’s a last-ditch effort
Rain in northern states, cold wave conditions likely during year-end
Rain in northern states, cold wave conditions likely during year-end
‘Wake up’: Digvijaya Singh calls upon Congress members to join farmers’ stir
‘Wake up’: Digvijaya Singh calls upon Congress members to join farmers’ stir
‘Suddenly he started getting some movement after lunch’: Bumrah lauds Siraj
‘Suddenly he started getting some movement after lunch’: Bumrah lauds Siraj
Russia revives Soviet-era lab to test weapons in Arctic climate: All you need to know
Russia revives Soviet-era lab to test weapons in Arctic climate: All you need to know
‘Some farmers misguided by their political masters’: Javadekar attacks oppn
‘Some farmers misguided by their political masters’: Javadekar attacks oppn
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In