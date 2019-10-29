e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019

Global cues, auto stocks lift equities; Sensex up by 400 points

Domestically, healthy buying was observed in automobile, capital goods, banks, oil and gas and metal stocks, whereas telecom scrips came under selling pressure.

business Updated: Oct 29, 2019 12:07 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
The Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange traded at 11,756.15 points, higher by 129 points or 1.11 per cent from its previous close.
The Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange traded at 11,756.15 points, higher by 129 points or 1.11 per cent from its previous close.(Reuters photo)
         

Positive global cues along with expectations of healthy quarterly results and hopes of a sales boost from the festive season lifted the key Indian equity indices higher on Tuesday.

Market observers said that low crude oil prices also aided the market’s northward movement.

Domestically, healthy buying was observed in automobile, capital goods, banks, oil and gas and metal stocks, whereas telecom scrips came under selling pressure.

At around 11.15 a.m., the S&amp;P BSE Sensex traded at 39,676.32 points, higher by 426.12 points or 1.09 per cent from the previous close of 39,250.20 points.

It had opened at 39,293.49 points and has so far touched an intra-day high of 39,682.37 points and a low of 39,254.12 points.

Similarly, the Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange traded at 11,756.15 points, higher by 129 points or 1.11 per cent from its previous close.

“Indian markets opened firm on Tuesday after being closed on Monday. Telecom stocks remained under pressure as an after effect of the recent adverse Supreme Court decision on AGR. Tata Motors continued to rise after JLR posted better than expected results and brokerages upped their target price on Tata Motors,” HDFC Securities’ Retail Research Head Deepak Jasani told IANS.

“Metal stocks were in demand as chances of an early US-China deal on trade brightened. Asian markets gave up part of the early gains but were still trading largely in the positive. Nifty is eyeing new recent high territory. Index-wise, the upmove has been gradual as compensating moves in stocks are holding back a sharp rise.”

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 12:07 IST

tags
top news
Devendra Fadnavis rebuts Sena on 50-50 demand, says will be CM for 5 yrs
Devendra Fadnavis rebuts Sena on 50-50 demand, says will be CM for 5 yrs
In Shiv Sena’s ‘other options’ threat to BJP, a dig at Chautalas
In Shiv Sena’s ‘other options’ threat to BJP, a dig at Chautalas
2-yr-old Sujith’s death prompts judges to reopen court, hold special hearing
2-yr-old Sujith’s death prompts judges to reopen court, hold special hearing
Baghdadi’s underwear was DNA tested before raid: Report
Baghdadi’s underwear was DNA tested before raid: Report
Why Shiv Sena may drag feet on govt formation in Maharashtra
Why Shiv Sena may drag feet on govt formation in Maharashtra
Celebrities flee, multimillion-dollar homes burn in Los Angeles wildfire
Celebrities flee, multimillion-dollar homes burn in Los Angeles wildfire
Team India fielding coach declares best ‘Indian fielder of this decade’
Team India fielding coach declares best ‘Indian fielder of this decade’
PM Modi reaches Saudi Arabia, strategic & trade talks top agenda
PM Modi reaches Saudi Arabia, strategic & trade talks top agenda
trending topics
KashmirPM ModiShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office collectionApple AirPods ProShiv SenaDelhiBhai Dooj 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News

Business News