e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Govt challenges Vodafone ruling in Singapore court

Govt challenges Vodafone ruling in Singapore court

Vodafone in September had won the case against India, ending one of the most high-profile disputes in the country that had caused concern among investors over retrospective tax claims on companies.

business Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 01:12 IST
Livemint
Livemint
Livemint, New Delhi
A man speaks on his mobile phone as he walks past logos of Vodafone painted on a roadside wall in Kolkata.
A man speaks on his mobile phone as he walks past logos of Vodafone painted on a roadside wall in Kolkata.(REUTERS)
         

India has challenged in Singapore an international arbitration court’s verdict against it over a $2 billion tax claim involving Vodafone Group Plc, a senior government official said on Thursday on condition of anonymity.

Vodafone in September had won the case against India, ending one of the most high-profile disputes in the country that had caused concern among investors over retrospective tax claims on companies.

An international arbitration tribunal in the Hague ruled that India’s imposition of a tax liability on Vodafone was in a breach of an investment treaty agreement between India and the Netherlands.

India had 90 days to appeal the ruling.

The appeal was filed in a Singapore court earlier this week, the Press Trust of India reported, citing two people privy to the development.

The government believes taxation is not covered under investment protection treaties and the law on taxation is a sovereign right of the country, PTI reported, citing the two people mentioned above. The finance ministry did not immediately reply to an email and message seeking comment on the story. Vodafone Group declined to comment on the issue.

India lost another international arbitration case this week, against Cairn Energy, over a tax dispute. It has been ordered to pay the UK-listed company over $1.2 billion in damages and costs.

India is expected to challenge this ruling, too, given the size of the award, said the senior government official, who did not want to be named as the decision was not public yet.

India has faced a string of arbitrations by investors including Deutsche Telekom and Nissan Motor Co. over issues ranging from retrospective taxation to payment rows.

tags
top news
India calls for holding early talks on LAC
India calls for holding early talks on LAC
‘Till lotus blooms’: Suvendu Adhikari says won’t sleep till BJP wins Bengal
‘Till lotus blooms’: Suvendu Adhikari says won’t sleep till BJP wins Bengal
Pak activist Karima Baloch’s family seeks investigation into her death: MEA
Pak activist Karima Baloch’s family seeks investigation into her death: MEA
India sends warship to deliver aid to Vietnam, conduct exercise in South China Sea
India sends warship to deliver aid to Vietnam, conduct exercise in South China Sea
Govt invites farm unions, Rahul Gandhi meets President Kovind | 10 points
Govt invites farm unions, Rahul Gandhi meets President Kovind | 10 points
Look forward to welcoming UK prime minister Boris Johnson, says India
Look forward to welcoming UK prime minister Boris Johnson, says India
PM Modi to speak to farmers, release cash in Dec 25 outreach
PM Modi to speak to farmers, release cash in Dec 25 outreach
‘Rahul Gandhi using farmers to do politics over three laws’: MoS Agriculture
‘Rahul Gandhi using farmers to do politics over three laws’: MoS Agriculture
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In