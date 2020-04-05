e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Gulf’s top two economies suffer record declines after Covid-19 hit

Gulf’s top two economies suffer record declines after Covid-19 hit

The non-oil economies of the energy-rich Gulf states are likely going in reverse this year, shrinking in the case of Saudi Arabia for the first time in more than three decades, after the one-two punch of collapsing crude prices and the health emergency.

business Updated: Apr 05, 2020 12:41 IST
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Businesses and travel across the region are in lockdown to stop the spread of the pandemic.
Businesses and travel across the region are in lockdown to stop the spread of the pandemic.(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Business conditions in the United Arab Emirates worsened at a record pace in March and dropped at the fastest in over a decade in Saudi Arabia after emergency steps taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

IHS Markit’s gauge tracking operating conditions in the non-oil private sector economy in Saudi Arabia dropped below the threshold of 50 that separates growth from contraction for the first time since the survey began in August 2009, reaching 42.4 in March. Its U.A.E. Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 45.2 in March, the lowest ever, from 49.1 in February.

The non-oil economies of the energy-rich Gulf states are likely going in reverse this year, shrinking in the case of Saudi Arabia for the first time in more than three decades, after the one-two punch of collapsing crude prices and the health emergency. Businesses and travel across the region are in lockdown to stop the spread of the pandemic.

The Gulf’s commercial hub, Dubai imposed further restrictions on the movement of people and halted metro services. A program to clean the streets will be extended to 24 hours for two weeks from Saturday, while supermarkets, pharmacies and food delivery services will continue operating.

tags
top news
‘Will do all we can’: How PM Modi responded to Trump’s request on Covid-19 drug
‘Will do all we can’: How PM Modi responded to Trump’s request on Covid-19 drug
How high-level group formed by govt has stepped up Covid-19 fight
How high-level group formed by govt has stepped up Covid-19 fight
1 soldier dead, 9 terrorists killed in last 24 hrs in Kashmir: Army
1 soldier dead, 9 terrorists killed in last 24 hrs in Kashmir: Army
Anti-parasitic drug kills coronavirus within 48 hours in lab grown cells: Study
Anti-parasitic drug kills coronavirus within 48 hours in lab grown cells: Study
Trump urges PM Modi to lift export hold on anti-malaria drug for Covid-19 treatment
Trump urges PM Modi to lift export hold on anti-malaria drug for Covid-19 treatment
Covid-19 update: New plan holds clues to unlocking country
Covid-19 update: New plan holds clues to unlocking country
‘Look at New York where rich people live’: Imran Khan warns Pakistan on Covid-19
‘Look at New York where rich people live’: Imran Khan warns Pakistan on Covid-19
‘He reminded me of Inzamam’: Yuvraj on initial impression of India star
‘He reminded me of Inzamam’: Yuvraj on initial impression of India star
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

business news