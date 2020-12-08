e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / ICICI Bank to sell 2.21% stake in brokerage arm

ICICI Bank to sell 2.21% stake in brokerage arm

The floor price for the sale to be starting from Wednesday has been fixed at Rs 440 a piece, which may fetch the bank at least Rs 313 crore.

business Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 22:19 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
New Delhi
The share sale process is happening towards compliance with the requirement of minimum public float of the company, said the private sector lender.
The share sale process is happening towards compliance with the requirement of minimum public float of the company, said the private sector lender.(REUTERS)
         

ICICI Bank on Tuesday said it will sell up to 2.21% stake in brokerage arm ICICI Securities through an offer for sale.

The floor price for the sale to be starting from Wednesday has been fixed at Rs 440 a piece, which may fetch the bank at least Rs 313 crore.

“The board of directors of the bank, at its meeting held today, approved the sale of up to 7,121,403 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each of ICICI Securities representing up to 2.21% of its issued and paid-up equity share capital, through an offer for sale through stock exchange mechanism,” ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

At the floor price of Rs 440 per share, ICICI Bank will be able to raise at least Rs 313.34 crore by off-loading stake in its subsidiary.

The share sale process is happening towards compliance with the requirement of minimum public float of the company, said the private sector lender.

In a separate filing, ICICI Securities said that ICICI Bank proposes to sell up to 2.21% shares. The sale will kick-start on December 9, 2020 with the non-retail investors only participants. On December 10, the sale will take place for retail investors and for those non-retail investors who choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids.

“The floor price for the sale shall be Rs 440 per share. The stock exchanges are required to ensure that the floor price is immediately informed to the market,” ICICI Securities said in the filing.

ICICI Bank, the promoter of the company, held 77.22% stake in ICICI Securities as of September 30, 2020.

In accordance with the minimum public float requirement, once a company is listed, its promoters are required to bring down their shareholding down to 75% within the stipulated minimum shareholding period so as to meet minimum public float of 25%.

ICICI Bank shares closed down by 0.42% at Rs 508.50 apiece on BSE. ICICI Securities scrip closed 1.36% up at Rs 460.90 apiece.

tags
top news
Amit Shah meets farmer leaders ahead of crucial talks on Dec 9
Amit Shah meets farmer leaders ahead of crucial talks on Dec 9
China cancels special stamp launch with India to mark 70 years of ties
China cancels special stamp launch with India to mark 70 years of ties
‘Should go or stay?’ Tripura CM asks people if he should remain in power
‘Should go or stay?’ Tripura CM asks people if he should remain in power
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Melania Trump leaves mark on White House with new tennis pavilion
Melania Trump leaves mark on White House with new tennis pavilion
Mumbai hospitals begin clinical trials of first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
Mumbai hospitals begin clinical trials of first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
India-China tension: Russia blames ‘devious’ West as LAC stand-off continues
India-China tension: Russia blames ‘devious’ West as LAC stand-off continues
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In