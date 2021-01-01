e-paper
Home / Business News / In northern France, first trucks cross new customs border with UK

In northern France, first trucks cross new customs border with UK

Freight flows through the Eurotunnel’s Calais terminal were extremely light in the early hours of the New Year. British and European businesses have warned of carnage at the border as they learn to navigate a wall of red tape and paperwork that threatens to disrupt the smooth flow of nearly 1 trillion euros in annual trade

business Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 11:06 IST
Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Calais
First trucks hauling goods across the new customs border presented their clearance documents to French agents before loading onto a train to pass through the Eurotunnel.(REUTERS)
         

Moments after Britain completed its divorce with the European Union, the first trucks hauling goods across the new customs border presented their clearance documents to French agents before loading onto a train to pass through the Eurotunnel.

A barcode on Romanian driver Toma Moise’s paperwork was scanned and approved in seconds. “The future, I don’t think it will be difficult,” he said in broken English before continuing his journey towards Britain.

Cast as the dawn of a newly independent “global Britain”, its exit from the world’s biggest trading block means the return of customs formalities on the island nation’s frontier with Europe for the first time in several decades.

Freight flows through the Eurotunnel’s Calais terminal were extremely light in the early hours of the New Year.

British and European businesses have warned of carnage at the border as they learn to navigate a wall of red tape and paperwork that threatens to disrupt the smooth flow of nearly 1 trillion euros in annual trade.

Yann Leriche, chief executive of Getlink which operates the Eurotunnel, told Reuters tweaks to customs procedures might be necessary but that there would be no chaos in the weeks ahead.

Expert panel to review Covid-19 vaccines emergency-use application today
'2020 is gone, Covid-19 hasn't': A warning bell in Delhi CM's New Year message
Mercury drops to 1.1°C in Delhi; parts of N-W India record sub-zero temperatures
India registers 20,035 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries inch closer to 9.9 million
'Strongly opposed' Kerala resolution against farm laws: BJP's Rajagopal
Mysterious 'monolith', spotted across world since November, surfaces in Gujarat
A decade of rightward shift in Indian politics
Watch: India rings in New Year 2021 with zeal amid Covid-19 pandemic
