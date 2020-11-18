e-paper
Home / Business News / Income Tax refunds worth Rs 1.36 lakh cr issued to 40.19 lakh taxpayers

Income Tax refunds worth Rs 1.36 lakh cr issued to 40.19 lakh taxpayers

This includes Personal income tax refunds amounting to Rs 35,750 crore and corporate tax refunds of over Rs 1 lakh crore during this period

business Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 20:42 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
New Delhi
The Income Tax department has issued refunds worth over Rs 1.36 lakh crore to over 40 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal.
The Income Tax department has issued refunds worth over Rs 1.36 lakh crore to over 40 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal.
         

The Income Tax department has issued refunds worth over Rs 1.36 lakh crore to over 40 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal.

This includes Personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to Rs 35,750 crore and corporate tax refunds of over Rs 1 lakh crore during this period.

“CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,36,066 crore to more than 40.19 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 17th November, 2020. Income tax refunds of Rs 35,750 crore have been issued in 38,23,304 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1,00,316 crore have been issued in 1,95,518 cases,” the Income Tax department tweeted.

