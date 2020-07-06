e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / India Inc’s ability to repay loans deteriorates in fourth quarter

India Inc’s ability to repay loans deteriorates in fourth quarter

The interest coverage ratio (ICR) of 311 companies in the BSE 500 index fell to 2.73 in the March quarter, the lowest in at least 24 quarters, from 3.89 in the December quarter and 4.48 a year ago.

business Updated: Jul 06, 2020 07:10 IST
Nasrin Sultana and Shayan Ghosh
Nasrin Sultana and Shayan Ghosh
Livemint, Mumbai
The downward trend, visible even before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, signals reduced margin of safety for these companies against a backdrop of weak sales and profit growth.
The downward trend, visible even before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, signals reduced margin of safety for these companies against a backdrop of weak sales and profit growth. (Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
         

The ability of Indian companies to pay loan interest from their earnings worsened in the March quarter, a Mint analysis of Capitaline data showed, coinciding with falling earnings and a slowing economy.

The interest coverage ratio (ICR) of 311 companies in the BSE 500 index fell to 2.73 in the March quarter, the lowest in at least 24 quarters, from 3.89 in the December quarter and 4.48 a year ago. The ratio is derived by dividing a company’s Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) with its interest cost. A lower ratio indicates less capability to pay interest from operating earnings.

The downward trend, visible even before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, signals reduced margin of safety for these companies against a backdrop of weak sales and profit growth. Companies under review exclude banks, financials, and oil and gas companies. The Indian economy grew at 3.1% in the March quarter, the slowest in 11 years, dragging the full-year expansion to 4.2% against 6.1% in FY19.

“The interest coverage was impacted by weakening earnings,” said analysts. A Mint analysis of the same companies showed that aggregate net profit for the same period, after adjusting for one-time gains or losses, plunged 33.95% year-on-year, the lowest in at least 20 quarters, from a growth of 5.29% in the March quarter of FY19. Net sales also declined 8.29% in the quarter ended March, against a growth of 15.72% corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Aggregate interest cost of these companies rose 11.56% year-on-year in the March quarter, against an increase of 31.37% in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lowered its repo rate by 185 basis points (bps) to 4% in the one-year period ending May. Lenders have also lowered their interest rates in that period, tracking the decline in the repo rate.

According to Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser at State Bank of India, though sectors such as automobile, FMCG and consumer durables have reported negative growth in all key parameters in Q4FY20, they have the requisite balance sheet strength to survive the crisis. “The automobile sector has a debt to equity (DE) ratio of 0.20 and debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and interest service coverage ratio (ISCR) of 1.57 and 5.56 respectively,” he wrote in a note on July 3.

tags
top news
China to supply 4 attack drones to Pak, prompts India to revive Predator-B plan
China to supply 4 attack drones to Pak, prompts India to revive Predator-B plan
Are coronavirus cases in Mumbai plateauing?
Are coronavirus cases in Mumbai plateauing?
60 days after violent Pangong Tso clash, LAC remains tense
60 days after violent Pangong Tso clash, LAC remains tense
Another grim milestone: India No.3 in total coronavirus cases
Another grim milestone: India No.3 in total coronavirus cases
Indian Railways may run more special trains from Delhi to several cities: Report
Indian Railways may run more special trains from Delhi to several cities: Report
China’s Bhutan move aimed at India
China’s Bhutan move aimed at India
UP hospital offers Covid-19 negative report for Rs 2,500, licence suspended
UP hospital offers Covid-19 negative report for Rs 2,500, licence suspended
Covid update: Terrorists infected; India-US flights; Kerala ‘volcano’ analogy
Covid update: Terrorists infected; India-US flights; Kerala ‘volcano’ analogy
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In