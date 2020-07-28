e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Gold price sustains Rs 52,000 level tracking global cues

Gold price sustains Rs 52,000 level tracking global cues

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

business Updated: Jul 28, 2020 10:43 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
An employee shows gold bangles to a customer at a jewellery showroom in Mumbai.
An employee shows gold bangles to a customer at a jewellery showroom in Mumbai.(Reuters File Photo )
         

The spot gold price today(Rs. 51,660) is higher than this week's average of Rs. 50,802.86 by 1.69%. The price was higher than yesterday's value of Rs. 51,650.

Although the gold price in both global($1945.3) as well as Indian market(Rs. 51,660) experienced a growth, the spot gold prices in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to global gold prices of 0.14%.

Gold and other precious metals on July 28, 2020

Following yesterday's trend, global spot prices continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1945.3 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.14% over yesterday. This price level is 6.77% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1813.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.2% to $24.6 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 1.21% to $937.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 52,425 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 57.67. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 51,660. 

MCX Gold on July 28, 2020

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.11% to Rs. 52425.0 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 2.45% or about Rs. 57.67 per 10 gram. On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 1.05% or Rs. 698.25 per kg to the price level of Rs. 66,500 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 51,660) increased by Rs. 57.67 from yesterday (Rs. 51650.0), along with global spot prices growth of $2.75 to $1945.3 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of Rs. 57.67 and value of Rs. 52,425 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on July 28, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

tags
top news
How the cold will alter the India-China power equation next month in Ladakh
How the cold will alter the India-China power equation next month in Ladakh
With 47,703 new Covid-19 cases and 654 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally crosses 14.83 lakh
With 47,703 new Covid-19 cases and 654 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally crosses 14.83 lakh
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
LIVE: 23 new Covid-19 cases reported in Mizoram
LIVE: 23 new Covid-19 cases reported in Mizoram
Punjab CM condemns attempt to convert Pakistan gurdwara into mosque
Punjab CM condemns attempt to convert Pakistan gurdwara into mosque
Oldest living IAF fighter pilot turns 100, Air chief extends greetings
Oldest living IAF fighter pilot turns 100, Air chief extends greetings
Kohli is one of top athletes, our boys aren’t behind on fitness: Younis
Kohli is one of top athletes, our boys aren’t behind on fitness: Younis
Covid-19: Global recoveries hit 10 million, Google staff to WFH till next July
Covid-19: Global recoveries hit 10 million, Google staff to WFH till next July
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesMaharashtra Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputMP 12th result 2020 liveRafale

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In