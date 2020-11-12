e-paper
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Nov 12, 2020

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Nov 12, 2020

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

business Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 11:34 IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Nov 12, 2020
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Nov 12, 2020(Reuters)
         

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to Rs. 50660.0 from Rs. 50650.0. Although, It was also lower than the previous week average of Rs. 51490.0 by 1.61%.

The Indian spot gold price as of today is Rs. 50660.0 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global gold spot growth rate of 0.26%. The global spot price is $1870.9.

Gold and other precious metals on Nov 12, 2020

Global spot prices continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1870.9 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.26%. This price level is 1.59% lower than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1900.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.02% to $24.3 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.23% to $871.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 50355.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 50660.0 . 

MCX Gold on Nov 12, 2020

On MCX, silver futures remained stable at Rs. 62635.0 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 50660.0) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 50650.0), along with global spot prices growth of $4.0 to $1870.9 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 50355.0.

Currency Exchange Rate on Nov 12, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

