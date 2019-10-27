e-paper
Mercedes-Benz India delivers over 600 cars during Dhanteras

The company’s stellar sales performance comes after it had delivered more than 200 cars on Dussehra and Navratri in Mumbai and Gujarat.

business Updated: Oct 27, 2019 12:05 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
"The festive season has been satisfactory for us and we are glad to see an overwhelming response to our products from across markets", said Mercedes-Benz India's managing director and CEO Martin Schwenk.
         

Luxury automobile manufacturer Mercedes-Benz India on Saturday said that it has delivered more than 600 cars during Dhanteras across markets.

The company’s stellar sales performance comes after it had delivered more than 200 cars on Dussehra and Navratri in Mumbai and Gujarat.

Further, Mercedes-Benz India handed more than 250 cars to customers on Dhanteras in Delhi-NCR alone.

Taking the Delhi-NCR delivery into account, Mercedes-Benz has delivered more than 600 vehicles to customers in the key markets of Mumbai, Pune, Gujarat, Kolkata and Punjab on Dhanteras.

In addition, the company said that it has sold off the current GLE, three months ahead of plan, owing to an unprecedented demand from across India. It has also opened the bookings for the upcoming new generation GLE scheduled to be launched before the Auto Expo 2020.

According to Mercedes-Benz India’s Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk: “The festive season has been satisfactory for us and we are glad to see an overwhelming response to our products from across markets.”

“This impressive number of deliveries during the current festive season reiterates the increasing customer confidence and the trust on brand Mercedes-Benz for a luxury car buyer in a challenging market.”

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 12:04 IST

