Ministry of Finance allows people to file their GSTR-3B via EVC

GSTR-3B can now be verified via electronic verification code.

Updated: May 06, 2020 10:23 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
New Delhi
An illuminated Parliament ahead of midinight launch of ‘Goods and Services Tax (GST)’ in New Delhi in June 2017.
An illuminated Parliament ahead of midinight launch of ‘Goods and Services Tax (GST)’ in New Delhi in June 2017. (HT Archive)
         

People registered under provisions of Companies Act 2013 can furnish their GSTR-3B through electronic verification code (EVC), according to Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

“A person registered under provisions of Companies Act 2013 shall, during the period from 21st April 2020 to 30th June 2020 shall be allowed to furnish the return under section 39 in Form GSTR-3B verified through electronic verification code,” read an order issued by the Revenue Department.

It further read, “The return in Form GSTR-3B of the said rules for January 2020 to March 2020 for registered persons whose principal place of business is in Ladakh, shall be furnished electronically through the common portal, on or before the 20th May 2020.”

