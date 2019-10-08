e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

RBI not looking at liquidity facility for NBFCs: Dy Governor Vishwanathan

Post a fraud at PMC, analysts wanted to know if there are any changes in the annual review process of banks or NBFCs that RBI proposes to make or any specified proposed changes and if that will be effective for ongoing annual review of financial year 2019.

business Updated: Oct 08, 2019 16:40 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
RBI has ruled out any special liquidity facility for Non Banking Financial Institutions( NBFC).
RBI has ruled out any special liquidity facility for Non Banking Financial Institutions( NBFC). (PTI Photo)
         

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has ruled out any special liquidity facility for Non Banking Financial Institutions (NBFCs) saying there is enough in the system to meet their needs for borrowings and it is for the lenders to take a call on lending to the NBFCs.

“Reserve Bank’s position is that there is adequate liquidity in the system and it is for the lenders to take a view on which borrower to give money to and I do not think at this moment we are looking at a liquidity facility for NBFCs”, RBI deputy Governor NS Vishwanathan said in an analyst meet after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

He was responding to a question that in the financial markets, there is an extreme lack of confidence to lend to below AAA names and the liquidity problems faced by such entities could create further stress on financial system, impede monetary transmission and affect growth.

Post a fraud at PMC, analysts wanted to know if there are any changes in the annual review process of banks or NBFCs that RBI proposes to make or any specified proposed changes and if that will be effective for ongoing annual review of financial year 2019.

RBI said there will be revamp of its regulatory and supervisory structure and creating a specialized cadre for this.

“RBI has decided to revamp its regulatory and supervisory structure and creating a specialized cadre. Offsite supervision as well as analytical vertical is being strengthened, and for NBFC supervision, we have strengthened all the core pillars- onsite supervision, offsite market intelligence and statutory auditor angle”, Deputy Governor MK Jain said.

To a question on the steps RBI is taking to ensure stability of financial system in the country and see the solvency of some of the housing finance companies, Jain said, “RBI makes periodic assessment of risk and vulnerability of the financial system to shocks emanating both from domestic and external adverse developments and takes mitigating steps to enhance its resilience. Such assessments are published twice a year in the financial stability report. The vulnerability arising out of interconnectedness between banks and non-banking financial institutions also forms part of the assessment”.

RBI recently put a draft circular on the “Liquidity Risk Management Framework for NBFCs and Core Investment Companies (CICs) to be adopted by all deposit taking NBFCs; non-deposit taking NBFCs with an asset size of 100 crore and above for stronger Asset Liability Management (ALM) framework in the NBFCs.

In addition, the draft proposes to introduce Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) for all deposit taking NBFCs; and non-deposit taking NBFCs with an asset size of 5000 crore and above.

With a view to ensuring a smooth transition to the LCR regime, the proposal is to implement it in a calibrated manner through a glide path over a period of four years commencing from April 2020 and going up to April 2024.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 16:40 IST

tags
top news
Ahead of PM Modi-Prez Xi meet this week, a shift in China’s Kashmir stand
Ahead of PM Modi-Prez Xi meet this week, a shift in China’s Kashmir stand
Oct 08, 2019 16:35 IST
‘Our leader walked away’: Salman Khurshid on what’s ailing Congress
‘Our leader walked away’: Salman Khurshid on what’s ailing Congress
Oct 08, 2019 16:00 IST
‘Wasn’t a vacation’: AAP says Centre blocked Kejriwal’s foreign trip
‘Wasn’t a vacation’: AAP says Centre blocked Kejriwal’s foreign trip
Oct 08, 2019 16:34 IST
Abhinandan, who downed Pak F16 , leads MiG-21 Bison formation on IAF Day
Abhinandan, who downed Pak F16 , leads MiG-21 Bison formation on IAF Day
Oct 08, 2019 14:24 IST
‘Major shift in govt’s way of handling terrorism’: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
‘Major shift in govt’s way of handling terrorism’: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
Oct 08, 2019 15:54 IST
‘Money can’t buy class’: Fans slam Hardik for cheeky b’day wish for Zaheer
‘Money can’t buy class’: Fans slam Hardik for cheeky b’day wish for Zaheer
Oct 08, 2019 16:37 IST
Here’s how WhatsApp’s Dark Mode and self-destructing messages work
Here’s how WhatsApp’s Dark Mode and self-destructing messages work
Oct 08, 2019 12:53 IST
Potential ‘king of reverse swing’: Shoaib Akhtar names Indian bowler
Potential ‘king of reverse swing’: Shoaib Akhtar names Indian bowler
Oct 08, 2019 11:56 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
Business News