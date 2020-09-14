e-paper
Retail inflation at 6.69% in August, marginally down from 6.73% in July

Retail inflation at 6.69% in August, marginally down from 6.73% in July

August’s consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation rate was lower than the 6.73% registered in July.

business Updated: Sep 14, 2020 18:09 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Retail inflation in August stood at 6.69%.
India’s consumer inflation in August remained at 6.69%, slightly lower than 6.73% recorded in the previous month, according to government data released on Monday.

The consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation rate for July has been revised to 6.73% from 6.93%. Food inflation during the month stood at 9.62%.

According to the CPI data, food inflation in August fell marginally to 9.05%.

The retail inflation, which is taken into account by the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) to arrive at its policy decisions, has been above the regulator’s range of 4% to 6%.

