e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / RIL appoints nine i-banks for $7bn rights issue

RIL appoints nine i-banks for $7bn rights issue

As part of the proposed rights issue, shareholders of Reliance will be offered one new share for every 15 held at Rs 1,257 apiece. It’s the first right issue by India’s most valuable firm in three decades.

business Updated: May 08, 2020 01:05 IST
Swaraj Singh Dhanjal
Swaraj Singh Dhanjal
Mint, Mumbai
The rights issue is part of RIL’s plans to become a zero-debt company by the end of March 2021.
The rights issue is part of RIL’s plans to become a zero-debt company by the end of March 2021.(Reuters File Photo)
         

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has appointed nine investment banks for its planned Rs 53,215 crore ($7 billion) rights issue, said three people aware of the development.

The banks appointed to manage India’s largest such share sale include foreign banks Citigroup and Morgan Stanley and domestic bankers Kotak Mahindra Capital, JM Financial Ltd, Axis Capital and ICICI Securities, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.

As part of the proposed rights issue, shareholders of Reliance will be offered one new share for every 15 held at Rs 1,257 apiece. It’s the first right issue by India’s most valuable firm in three decades. The issue will be structured as partly paid shares and will enable shareholders to phase out the outlay on their investment over a period of time.

Shareholders willing to subscribe to the issue will have to pay 25% on application and the rest in one or more tranches.

“The rights issue of RIL will be done under the fast track route, which allows companies that meet certain criteria set by Sebi to raise funds quickly with fewer compliances to worry about,” said one of the people cited above.

RIL could file the rights issue offer document as early as in the next two weeks, he added. “The final launch timelines of the deal are yet to be firmed up but it could happen within the next one to two months,” he said.

At 50% shareholding, Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, will have to pump in at least Rs 26,600 crore to subscribe to his portion of the rights issue. Ambani and other controlling shareholders have pledged to buy the full extent of their entitlement and also subscribe to all unsold shares in the rights issue.

The rights issue is part of RIL’s plans to become a zero-debt company by the end of March 2021. Reliance’s net debt stood at Rs 1.53 trillion as of December 31.

An email sent to RIL remained unanswered.

tags
top news
India kicks off op to fly back citizens, 363 evacuees from UAE land in Kerala
India kicks off op to fly back citizens, 363 evacuees from UAE land in Kerala
Gas fumes leak again from tanker at Visakhapatnam site: Report
Gas fumes leak again from tanker at Visakhapatnam site: Report
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Covid: 250 Maharashtra cops infected; commissioner visits temporary hospital
Covid: 250 Maharashtra cops infected; commissioner visits temporary hospital
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news