e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Nifty, Sensex flat as focus shifts to rising coronavirus cases

Nifty, Sensex flat as focus shifts to rising coronavirus cases

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.09% at 12,885.95 by 0355 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.12% to 44,010.18. The Nifty 50, which gained 1.4% in the last two sessions, hit a record high on Tuesday.

business Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 09:52 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Markets opened on a flat note on Tuesday.
Markets opened on a flat note on Tuesday. (PTI File Photo )
         

Indian shares were little changed on Wednesday after rising for two straight sessions, as surging global coronavirus cases stoked fears of a slower economic recovery and dampened optimism around vaccine trial results.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.09% at 12,885.95 by 0355 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.12% to 44,010.18. The Nifty 50, which gained 1.4% in the last two sessions, hit a record high on Tuesday.

Shares in Lakshmi Vilas Bank fell 20% after India on Tuesday placed the troubled lender under a moratorium.

Globally, equities stepped back after soft U.S. retail sales data and new coronavirus restrictions in several U.S. states dampened euphoria from vaccine trial breakthroughs.

In India, New Delhi planned more curbs including lockdowns of some markets, as the capital city battles its worst phase in the pandemic, although new infections elsewhere in the country are falling.

tags
top news
Frontline workers and elderly likely on govt’s priority list for Covid-19 vaccine administration
Frontline workers and elderly likely on govt’s priority list for Covid-19 vaccine administration
Abu Dhabi puts the squeeze on Imran Khan, Pakistanis in UAE feel the heat
Abu Dhabi puts the squeeze on Imran Khan, Pakistanis in UAE feel the heat
Exit of smaller parties dented GA’s chances of regaining power in Bihar
Exit of smaller parties dented GA’s chances of regaining power in Bihar
LIVE: India reports 38,617 cases in last 24 hours; 32% higher than previous rise
LIVE: India reports 38,617 cases in last 24 hours; 32% higher than previous rise
Donald Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims
Donald Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims
Why is Lakshmi Vilas Bank troubled, what’s next for the lender
Why is Lakshmi Vilas Bank troubled, what’s next for the lender
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine also found safe, induces immune response
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine also found safe, induces immune response
‘We’re partnering for bulk production of Covid-19 vaccine’: Indian Envoy to US
‘We’re partnering for bulk production of Covid-19 vaccine’: Indian Envoy to US
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In