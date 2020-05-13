Sensex ends 2.03% up at 32008.61, Nifty settles at 9383.55

business

Updated: May 13, 2020 16:12 IST

Indian benchmark indices snapped a two-day losing streak on Wednesday after giving up almost half of their opening gains with Nifty above 9,350 level after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a fiscal stimulus package of Rs 20 lakh crore.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended up 637.49 points or 2.03% at 32008.61 and the NSE Nifty 50 was up 187.00 points or 2.03% at 9383.55. Both the benchmark indices ended substantially off their day’s high.

Out of 30 stocks on BSE Sensex, 25 scrips finished in green. Axis Bank was the top Sensex gainer with a growth of nearly 7%, followed by UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI).

Nestle India was the top laggard and was down 5%. Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel and HUL were among other losers.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU Bank ended as the top gainer, up 6.4%, followed by auto, metal, infra, energy and IT. The FMCG index joined the Nifty Pharma, which ended nearly half a per cent lower, to be the only sectoral laggards.

Nifty PSU Bank advanced 6.11% led by gains in Canara Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank and Bank of Baroda.

Axis Bank, Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement, L&T and Zee Ent were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Nestle, Sun Pharma, Britannia Industries, HUL and Bharti Airtel.

The focus now shifts to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s press conference where she will divulge details of the Rs 20 lakh crore relief package announced by Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday.