Sensex, Nifty open higher led by banks and metals stocks

Updated: May 05, 2020 09:45 IST

Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday tracking positive global cues, led by banks and metals, after ending down on Monday.

The S&P BSE Sensex opened 500 points higher at 32,183 and NSE Nifty 50 opened 136 points higher at 9,429 from its previous close.

Sensex then rose 1.65% to 32,240-mark and the Nifty index was around 9,450 levels.

Sensex had ended 2,002.27 points, or 5.94%, lower at 31,715.35 and Nifty had settled down at 9,293.50, or 5.74%, on Monday

Axis Bank, ONGC, and IndusInd Bank were all up 3% and led the list of gainers in the Sensex pack. Marico Ltd also gained 5% after announcing its March quarter earnings.

All the shares in 30-pack Sensex were in the green.

Nine companies, including Adani Ports, SBI Life Insurance and Rallis India are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings.

In Asian markets, the SGX Nifty futures were trading at 9,385, higher by 99 points, on the Singapore Stock Exchange around 7:30am.

The Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were up 0.32% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures rose 0.24%.

Japan and mainland China markets are closed for public holidays.

US stocks had ended up over increases in large tech and internet companies and as oil price gains outweighed concerns about the latest tensions between the US and China and downbeat sentiment from the annual meeting of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.11%, the S&P 500 gained 0.42% and Nasdaq Composite added 1.23%.