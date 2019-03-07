Sensex heads for longest stretch of gains in a month

Indian shares advanced, pushing the benchmark equity index toward its longest string of gains in a month.

The S&P BSE Sensex added 0.2 percent to 36,713.15 as of 10:28 a.m. in Mumbai, set for a fourth day of gains. The NSE Nifty 50 Index rose 0.1 percent.

Easing geopolitical tension, a week after skirmishes at the India-Pakistan border, has helped buoy sentiment toward equities. India’s election commission may announce dates for national elections any time for a poll expected to be held in April and May.

Strategist View

“We remain cautiously optimistic on Indian markets going into the elections,” said Sunil Sharma, chief investment officer at Sanctum Wealth Management Pvt.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 11:43 IST