Sensex, Nifty turn cautious ahead of key macro data, IT stocks rise

The benchmark BSE Sensex gained for the sixth straight session, reclaiming the crucial 34,000 level in early trade on Thursday, ahead of IIP and inflation data scheduled to be released later in the day.

The government will issue Index of Industrial Production (IIP) numbers for February and inflation data for March based on consumer price index (CPI) on Thursday.

Caution ahead of key macroeconomic numbers and mixed sentiment in other Asian markets is likely to sway investor mood, brokers said.

The BSE Sensex was trading 75.34 points or 0.22% higher at 34,015.78 at 10.40 am. In the previous five days, the index had gained 921.37 points.

The broader NSE Nifty too rose 11.45 points or 0.11% to trade at 10,428.60

IT, Teck and consumer durables led sectoral gains, with BSE IT index rising up to 2.69%.

Major gainers were TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank and Hero MotoCorp, gaining up to 3.19% at 10.45 am.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 111.82 crore on Wednesday, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) also bought equities worth Rs 362.30 crore, provisional data showed.

In the Asian region, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.07%, while Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.45% in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.03%.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, ended 0.90% lower in Wednesday’s trade.