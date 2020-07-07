e-paper
Sensex surges 170 points to 36,660 in opening session, Nifty above 10,800

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.18% to 10,782.7 by 0356 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.28% at 36,591.7.

business Updated: Jul 07, 2020 09:48 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Bengaluru
A man walks wearing a mask next to the Bombay stock exchange building.
A man walks wearing a mask next to the Bombay stock exchange building.(Pratik Chorge/HT File Photo)
         

Indian shares inched higher for a fifth straight session on Tuesday, helped by gains in auto and finance stocks, even as Covid-19 cases soared in the world’s second-most populous country.

Tata Motors Ltd gained as much as 3.3% to a near four-week high and was headed for its fifth straight session of gains, while Bajaj Auto Ltd climbed 2.3%.

Heavyweight shadow lender Bajaj Finance Ltd jumped 3.4% to its highest level since mid-March.

