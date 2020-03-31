‘Tough times don’t last, tough people do’: SpiceJet to staff after salary cut

business

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 18:31 IST

SpiceJet, in an email to its employees on Tuesday, said that it will cut 10% to 30% salaries of its staff for the month of March as flight operations have suffered due to nationwide lockdown announced in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline has also stated that employees will not receive the wages for March 25 to 31, as passenger flights have been suspended owing to the lockdown. However, all the personnel working for the airline’s cargo services between this period will remain unaffected by the pay cut.

“Due to the lockdown, we are also forced to announce ‘leave without pay’ for employees during March 25-31, 2020 – the period of the lockdown – when all the passenger flights were suspended. While airlines have been retrenching employees, we opted for a pay cut and ‘leave without pay’ to ensure that you do not lose your employment,” SpiceJet stated in its email.

The airline, which flew the most number of passengers in February after IndiGo, said that its chairman and managing director (CMD) Ajay Singh will also take a pay cut of 30%.

“The Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown have forced us to take some tough measures to ensure that no one at SpiceJet is retrenched. What we are facing is a global phenomenon and no airline in the world is immune to the impact. Tough times don’t last, tough people do. SpiceJet was born of adversity and it is the same adversity that brings out the best in each and every one of us,” Singh said.

Earlier, GoAir had also announced salary cuts for its employees for the month of March. On March 17, GoAir had not only laid off its expat pilots, but also had asked employees of every department to go on unpaid leaves on rotational basis.

While IndiGo had announced up to 25% pay cut for its employees, Air India also released more than 100 of its retired pilots who were earlier re-employed on contracts. It also withdrew the entertainment allowances of executive pilots and reduced fuel allowances by 10% from Wednesday.