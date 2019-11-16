e-paper
Saturday, Nov 16, 2019

US to extend licence allowing its companies to continue business with Huawei: Report

According to the report, an earlier reprieve issued by the US Commerce Department is set to expire on Monday, but the administration of US President Donald Trump is expected to extend it for a period of time.

business Updated: Nov 16, 2019 07:23 IST
Reuters
Bengaluru
Chinese technology company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.
Chinese technology company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.(Bloomberg)
         

The United States is set to extend a licence allowing US companies to continue doing business with Chinese technology company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the deliberations.

An earlier reprieve issued by the US Commerce Department is set to expire on Monday, but the administration of US President Donald Trump is expected to extend it for a period of time, according to the report, which added that the decision could change given the ongoing trade talks between the US and China.

Huawei and the Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular working hours.

