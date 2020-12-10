e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / World Bank boosts target for climate-friendly financing to 35% over five years

World Bank boosts target for climate-friendly financing to 35% over five years

The multilateral development lender said half of the climate-related financing would be done by its main units - the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Development Association.

business Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 10:33 IST
Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Washington
Between 2016 and 2020, World Bank Group said its institutions, including the International Finance Corp and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, provided over $83 billion in climate-related finance to developing countries.
Between 2016 and 2020, World Bank Group said its institutions, including the International Finance Corp and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, provided over $83 billion in climate-related finance to developing countries.(Reuters file photo)
         

The World Bank said on Wednesday it was setting a new five-year target for 35% of its financing, on average, to have climate “co-benefits,” up from a 28% target for the previous five-year period ended in 2020.

The multilateral development lender also said half of the climate-related financing would be done by its main units - the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Development Association - and would be aimed at supporting climate adaptation and resilience projects.

“Climate change presents critical challenges to our development efforts,” World Bank President David Malpass, a former Trump administration Treasury official, said in a statement.

Also Read | India’s greenhouse emissions dip with switch to renewables, economic slowdown

“The poorer countries suffer most from climate events – including flooding, droughts and food insecurity. In addition to increasing our climate financing, we’re working to achieve country outcomes that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and a successful transition to lower-carbon development.”

Between 2016 and 2020, World Bank Group said its institutions, including the International Finance Corp and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, provided over $83 billion in climate-related finance to developing countries.

tags
top news
10 years of Mamata regime: TMC to release report card today
10 years of Mamata regime: TMC to release report card today
Farmers’ protest day 15: ‘No rift among our unions,’ say protesters
Farmers’ protest day 15: ‘No rift among our unions,’ say protesters
Active cases at record low, 31,521 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Active cases at record low, 31,521 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Distribute tablets, ensure kids don’t watch inappropriate content: GoM on e-education
Distribute tablets, ensure kids don’t watch inappropriate content: GoM on e-education
Why Google CEO, Sundar Pichai said ‘sorry’ in a staff-wide email
Why Google CEO, Sundar Pichai said ‘sorry’ in a staff-wide email
IRCTC offer for sale: Govt to sell 20% stake, subscription opens today
IRCTC offer for sale: Govt to sell 20% stake, subscription opens today
EOW arrests Cox and Kings CFO Anil Khandelwal in cheating case
EOW arrests Cox and Kings CFO Anil Khandelwal in cheating case
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LIVECovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesRajasthan panchayat polls

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In