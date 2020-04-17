e-paper
WTI oil slumps 10 percent to new 18-year low

WTI for May delivery sank to $17.53 per barrel, also ahead of the contract’s expiry next week.

business Updated: Apr 17, 2020 19:27 IST
Agence France-Presse
Oil storage tanks stand at the RN-Tuapsinsky refinery, operated by Rosneft Oil Co., as the sun sets in Tuapse, Russia.
Oil storage tanks stand at the RN-Tuapsinsky refinery, operated by Rosneft Oil Co., as the sun sets in Tuapse, Russia. (Bloomberg)
         

The benchmark West Texas Intermediate oil contract dived more than ten percent on Friday to a new 18-year low, hit by oversupply and virus-sapped energy demand.

At 1255 GMT, WTI for May delivery sank to $17.53 per barrel, also ahead of the contract’s expiry next week. Friday’s level marked the lowest level since November 2001.

