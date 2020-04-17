WTI oil slumps 10 percent to new 18-year low

business

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 19:27 IST

The benchmark West Texas Intermediate oil contract dived more than ten percent on Friday to a new 18-year low, hit by oversupply and virus-sapped energy demand.

At 1255 GMT, WTI for May delivery sank to $17.53 per barrel, also ahead of the contract’s expiry next week. Friday’s level marked the lowest level since November 2001.