WTI oil slumps 10 percent to new 18-year low
WTI for May delivery sank to $17.53 per barrel, also ahead of the contract’s expiry next week.business Updated: Apr 17, 2020 19:27 IST
Agence France-Presse
The benchmark West Texas Intermediate oil contract dived more than ten percent on Friday to a new 18-year low, hit by oversupply and virus-sapped energy demand.
At 1255 GMT, WTI for May delivery sank to $17.53 per barrel, also ahead of the contract’s expiry next week. Friday’s level marked the lowest level since November 2001.
