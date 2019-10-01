e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

Yes Bank shares crack 20% in afternoon trade

Yes Capital, Morgan Credits Pvt Ltd and Rana Kapoor have sold 5.52 lakh shares or 2.16% stake in Yes Bank through open market transaction during September 26-27.

business Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:45 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Shares of Yes Bank tumbled 15 per cent amid concerns over its exposure to Indiabulls Housing Finance.
Shares of Yes Bank tumbled 15 per cent amid concerns over its exposure to Indiabulls Housing Finance.(HT photo)
         

Shares of Yes Bank went into a tailspin in afternoon trade on Tuesday despite a positive opening, tumbling nearly 20%.

The scrip came under massive selling pressure in afternoon trade, giving up its early gains and plunged 19.90% to Rs 33.20 -- its multi-year low -- on the BSE.

On the NSE, shares plummeted 19.92 % to Rs 33.15.

It was the biggest loser on both the Sensex and Nifty.

Meanwhile, according to the company’s filing on the BSE on Tuesday, promoters have further sold 2.16 per cent stake in the bank.

Yes Capital, Morgan Credits Pvt Ltd and Rana Kapoor have sold 5.52 lakh shares or 2.16% stake in Yes Bank through open market transaction during September 26-27.

Shares of Yes Bank on Monday tumbled 15 per cent amid concerns over its exposure to Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Yes Bank in a statement on Monday said recent market rumours and reports appear to have generated a lot of speculation around the private sector lender.

“We strongly refute them as being speculative, unsubstantiated, and irresponsible,” Ravneet Gill, MD and CEO, Yes Bank said on Monday.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 14:44 IST

tags
top news
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
Oct 01, 2019 21:10 IST
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
Oct 01, 2019 18:38 IST
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
Oct 01, 2019 21:27 IST
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Oct 01, 2019 19:22 IST
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
Oct 01, 2019 20:36 IST
trending topics
IPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
Business News